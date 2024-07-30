Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) EVP Mark J. Wenick Sells 2,000 Shares

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,602.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,655. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $592.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.84. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.15 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 14.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMNB. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Busey Bank acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,014,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

