FAT Brands (FAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect FAT Brands to post earnings of ($2.00) per share for the quarter.
FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.35 million. On average, analysts expect FAT Brands to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FAT Brands Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of FAT stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.47. 6,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,704. The company has a market capitalization of $86.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.82. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77.
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.
