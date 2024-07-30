Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $1.18 on Major Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00001780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.24 billion and $67.21 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00039702 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00013351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009042 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000604 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.