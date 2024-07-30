Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDB traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. 133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386. Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (FLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade, domestic and foreign fixed income securities with broad maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of two years or less, and duration of one year or less.

