Finance of America Companies (FOA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $74.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. On average, analysts expect Finance of America Companies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FOA remained flat at $7.53 during trading on Tuesday. 1,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,173. Finance of America Companies has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $74.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10.

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

