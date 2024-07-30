First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. First Solar updated its FY24 guidance to $13.00-14.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 13.000-14.000 EPS.

First Solar Trading Down 4.3 %

First Solar stock traded down $9.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.89. 3,345,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. First Solar has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $306.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.53.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $393,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.17.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

