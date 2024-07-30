First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Up 26.7% in July

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.90. 15,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,990. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FV. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,070,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,745,000 after purchasing an additional 21,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,697,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,152,000 after buying an additional 43,005 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,295,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 538,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,794,000 after purchasing an additional 173,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 311.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 405,129 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

