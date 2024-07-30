First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Up 26.7% in July

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.90. 15,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,990. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- This Semiconductor Stock Is ON Track for a New High
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why SoFi Stock is an Unmissable Growth Opportunity
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Has Micron’s Stock Drop Turned Into A Screaming Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.