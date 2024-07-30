First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.84

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.84 and last traded at $31.83, with a volume of 155068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,987,000 after purchasing an additional 72,246 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after acquiring an additional 54,354 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,451,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 709,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,961,000 after acquiring an additional 533,454 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 507,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 31,817 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

