First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.03 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 48,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,567. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $25.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $946.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FWRG shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

