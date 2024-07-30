FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.850-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.610-2.810 EPS.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,958,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $41.90.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 97.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

