FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) PT Raised to $192.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $187.00 to $192.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FSV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on FirstService from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.33.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $174.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.39. FirstService has a 1-year low of $134.77 and a 1-year high of $177.46.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 8,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of FirstService by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

