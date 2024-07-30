Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.92

Shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend
About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.
