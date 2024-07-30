Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST) Short Interest Down 14.4% in July

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the June 30th total of 78,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMST traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the hard-rock exploration and acquisition of lithium properties in Canada. Its lithium properties cover approximately 43,000 acres in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and hosts a Lac Simard South property in a lithium camp situated on approximately 11,400 acres in Quebec.

