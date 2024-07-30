FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.01

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.01 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 96762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie raised their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

FOX Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 862.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

