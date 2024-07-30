Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $53.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FBRT opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 88.39 and a quick ratio of 88.39. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile
Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
