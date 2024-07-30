Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Up 24.7% in July

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $8.69. 33,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,730. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $8.85.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

