FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $132.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $69.00.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.90.

Shares of FTAI opened at $112.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 2.03. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $117.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

