fuboTV (FUBO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. fuboTV has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 72.13% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $402.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.95 million. On average, analysts expect fuboTV to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV Stock Performance

NYSE FUBO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,711,955. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on fuboTV

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.