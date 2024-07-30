G999 (G999) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.60

G999 (G999) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $15.60 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 104.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00039966 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00013339 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009068 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000099 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

