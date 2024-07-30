Gaimin (GMRX) Trading Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. During the last seven days, Gaimin has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Gaimin has a market cap of $11.99 million and $509,259.48 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gaimin token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gaimin

Gaimin’s launch date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00185712 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $595,099.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

