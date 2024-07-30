Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $319.00

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 319 ($4.10) and last traded at GBX 314 ($4.04), with a volume of 110340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 299 ($3.85).

Galliford Try Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 265.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 254.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74. The firm has a market cap of £322.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99.

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

