Gartner (NYSE:IT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.050- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.2 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $478.50.

NYSE IT traded up $34.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $504.91. 407,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,423. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $505.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total value of $4,392,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total value of $4,392,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

