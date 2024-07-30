Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the June 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Georg Fischer Price Performance

Shares of FCHRF remained flat at $75.98 during midday trading on Tuesday. Georg Fischer has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $77.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31.

Get Georg Fischer alerts:

Georg Fischer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Georg Fischer AG engages in the provision of piping systems, and casting and machining solutions in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four division: GF Piping Systems, GF Uponor, GF Casting Solutions, and GF Machining Solutions. The GF Piping Systems segment provides system solutions, and plastic and metal components, including fittings, valves, pipes, automation, and jointing technologies for various water cycle applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Georg Fischer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georg Fischer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.