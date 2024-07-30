Gerdau (GGB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Gerdau had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. On average, analysts expect Gerdau to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gerdau stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.16%.

GGB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.17 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

