Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $94.75

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $94.75 and last traded at $94.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.75.

Glanbia Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.68.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

