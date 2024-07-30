Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (GDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 15th

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of Global Dividend Growth Split stock traded up 0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 10.47. 21,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,651. The company has a market cap of $165.74 million and a PE ratio of 6.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is 9.84. Global Dividend Growth Split has a twelve month low of 7.65 and a twelve month high of 10.73.

