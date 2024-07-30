Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBLI. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,562,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,488,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 223.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

