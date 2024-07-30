Graco (NYSE:GGG) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Robert W. Baird

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.80.

NYSE GGG opened at $83.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82. Graco has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.43.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $2,026,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

