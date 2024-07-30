Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.10

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 40553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 64.5% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 17.9% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 54,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

