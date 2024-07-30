Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Update

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 79,500 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Guardion Health Sciences Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ GHSI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,782. Guardion Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 77.29% and a negative net margin of 16.69%.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a clinical nutrition company, develops and distributes clinically supported dietary supplements and medical foods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers GlaucoCetin, a dietary supplement to support mitochondrial function with additional antioxidants to help reduce oxidative stress and increase blood flow throughout the body for enhanced eye support and ocular health; and Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.