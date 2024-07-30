GXChain Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $26.13 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, GXChain has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $26.13 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000594 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000457 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.