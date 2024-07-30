Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY24 guidance at $3.55-3.90 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. On average, analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HALO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.53. 96,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,172. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $57.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average is $42.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on HALO. Benchmark lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In other news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,836.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,050 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

