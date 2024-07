Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF (TSE:HCAL) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF (TSE:HCAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF Price Performance

HCAL traded up 0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 21.43. 61,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,028. Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF has a one year low of 16.43 and a one year high of 21.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 20.58.

Featured Articles

