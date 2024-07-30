HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) PT Raised to $14.00

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $598.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.74.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $79.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5,618.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

