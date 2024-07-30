Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 186,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 163,942 shares.The stock last traded at $33.94 and had previously closed at $34.08.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

