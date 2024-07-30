Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Up 29.6% in July

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,600 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 453,500 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $106.44 on Tuesday. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $110.53. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day moving average is $79.44.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $223.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,668.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,297,120.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,100 shares of company stock worth $442,998. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hawkins by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,224 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,504,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hawkins by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Hawkins by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hawkins by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,330 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price target on Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

