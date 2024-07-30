Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Up 29.6% in July

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,600 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 453,500 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Hawkins Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $106.44 on Tuesday. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $110.53. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day moving average is $79.44.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $223.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.
Hawkins Announces Dividend
Insider Transactions at Hawkins
In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,668.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,668.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,120.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,100 shares of company stock worth $442,998. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Hawkins
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hawkins by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,224 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,504,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hawkins by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Hawkins by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hawkins by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,330 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price target on Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hawkins
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hawkins
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.