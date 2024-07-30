Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Gap Up to $13.49

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.49, but opened at $14.71. Hayward shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 1,183,180 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.33 million. Hayward had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $615,426.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,393.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hayward by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hayward by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hayward by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Hayward by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 110,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hayward by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 651,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

