HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA traded up $4.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.48. The company had a trading volume of 121,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,009. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.36. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $363.66. The company has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Barclays lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.06.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

