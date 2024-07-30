Head to Head Survey: Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) and LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ)

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

LENZ Therapeutics has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellectis has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.3% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Cellectis shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Cellectis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENZ Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cellectis 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LENZ Therapeutics and Cellectis, as provided by MarketBeat.

LENZ Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.07%. Cellectis has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 261.99%. Given Cellectis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cellectis is more favorable than LENZ Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares LENZ Therapeutics and Cellectis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENZ Therapeutics N/A -39.55% -33.40% Cellectis -529.81% -67.41% -20.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LENZ Therapeutics and Cellectis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENZ Therapeutics N/A N/A -$124.65 million N/A N/A Cellectis $9.19 million 13.37 -$101.06 million ($1.29) -1.71

Cellectis has higher revenue and earnings than LENZ Therapeutics.

Summary

Cellectis beats LENZ Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

About Cellectis

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It also develops UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; UCARTCS1 and ALLO-605 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; ALLO-316 for renal cell carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART 20×22 for relapsed or refractory B-Cell NHL. The company has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. and Les Laboratoires Servier; research collaboration and exclusive license agreement with Iovance Biotherapeutics; and collaboration and license agreement with Cytovia, as well as a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca to develop novel cell and gene therapy candidate products. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

