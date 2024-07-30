Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Short Interest Update

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HAIA traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 950. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08.

Get Healthcare AI Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare AI Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare AI Acquisition

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.