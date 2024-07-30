Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Healthcare Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

HTIBP stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.33. 10,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407. Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83.

Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

