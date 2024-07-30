Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.23, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million.
Heartland BancCorp Trading Up 1.6 %
HLAN stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 331. Heartland BancCorp has a 12 month low of $81.60 and a 12 month high of $91.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.23. The company has a market cap of $185.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Heartland BancCorp from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th.
Heartland BancCorp Company Profile
Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.
