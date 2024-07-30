Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:HTLFP)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend by an average of 21.9% annually over the last three years.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HTLFP opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

