Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Position Cut by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,034 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hess were worth $16,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,126,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,903,793,000 after purchasing an additional 294,146 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $237,100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,457 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 909,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 218,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $110,423,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.58.

Hess Price Performance

HES opened at $149.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.69 and a 200-day moving average of $149.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.16. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $131.61 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

