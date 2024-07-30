Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.16.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock opened at $217.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $229.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.77.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

