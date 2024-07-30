Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 123.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Hologic by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Hologic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Hologic Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.35. The stock had a trading volume of 528,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,383. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.08.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.