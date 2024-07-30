HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, Zacks reports. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HMST traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 32,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HMST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

