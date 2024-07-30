Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the June 30th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $50.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hookipa Pharma

Hookipa Pharma Price Performance

HOOK stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 27,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,304. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.81. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $2.40. The business had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.33% and a negative net margin of 88.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.