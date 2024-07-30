Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Hope Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

NASDAQ:HOPE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $13.59.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOPE shares. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In related news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,294,186 shares in the company, valued at $32,744,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,294,186 shares in the company, valued at $32,744,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

