Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the June 30th total of 983,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance
NYSE HLI traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.77. 359,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,370. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.21 and its 200-day moving average is $130.15. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $94.67 and a 12-month high of $150.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.67.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
